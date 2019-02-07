Camille Kostek Supports Beau Rob Gronkowski During ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance

It’s been a few hectic days for New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and his supportive girlfriend, and former Pats cheerleader, Camille Kostek.

Following the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, making them this year’s Super Bowl champions, the couple has been non-stop celebrating in different parts of the country, with Gronk even making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. Camille took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the two of them backstage, with Rob looking super smart in a gray and blue blazer and matching pants, as well as a white shirt, and his proud babe smiling from ear to ear while donning a fluffy dark blue coat to help her battle the New York City cold.

The NFL star also shared a few snaps from his Tonight Show appearance on his own Instagram page, with him and host Jimmy Fallon posing together and chatting up while the Vince Lombardi Trophy sat on the desk. Rob also got to play some fun games with his fellow guests, actor Liam Hemsworth and comedian, and Daily Show senior correspondent Jessica Williams. When playing Catchphrase, Jimmy teamed up with Gronk, while Liam and Jessica faced the competitive duo.

Rob and his model girlfriend flew to the Big Apple in a helicopter from Boston after a full day of celebrating their Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday, with the team and their friends and family driving around town followed by a massive crowd that was evidently excited to welcome the Pats back home. Their win in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII against the Rams marks the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl trophy, adding to their already impressive dynasty. Gronk’s duck boat was clearly one of the most fun, with him, Camille, and many others dancing constantly to the loud music and offering fans the biggest smiles. The Sports Illustrated beauty reposted several Instagram stories that fans captured during the parade, with many sports fans deeming her and her NFL beau as the “cutest couple” around.

Brady has a trophy and his daughter has a goat sign pic.twitter.com/YVK4CN0Ou4 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 5, 2019

Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady was also at the parade with his family, holding the Lombardi Trophy proudly and enthusiastically waving at fans. For Brady, this is not only the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl win but also his sixth, with the 41-year-old showing no signs of wanting to retire. As videos from the parade showed, his daughter Vivian was holding a hilarious sign that featured very simple animal math: a Goat (a reference to the expression G.O.A.T. – “Greatest Of All Time”) is greater than a Ram.