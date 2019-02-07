Emily Ratajkowski Puts Booty On Display In Thong Swimsuit While Buying Lottery Tickets

Emily Ratajkowski often models her swimsuits from her swimwear line, Inamorata. Today, she shared an Instagram photo of herself posing in a thong swimsuit. And unlike most swimsuit pics where the model is posing outdoors or at the beach, this time she was photographed inside a convenience store. And more specifically, she was trying her luck with a couple of lottery tickets that she held up to her face with her right hand. The swimsuit had a thong cut, with thin straps that crossed in the back.

Previously, the model shared a couple of other photos from the same photoshoot, which showed her rocking a tight white minidress and sneakers as she posed by the drink aisle. Plus, she shared another photo of herself in simple red lingerie by the chips aisle, as she casually held a snack in her right hand and the bag in her left.

Emrata’s fans have known that she had a lingerie line in the works, and it turned out that her branding solution was simple. She turned her Inamorata line, which was originally referring just to her swimwear, and included a new section that she calls “Body.” The body section includes new pieces like lacy lingerie, next to simple bras and panties. Moreover, the model is selling elastic-band shorts, bralettes, and dresses.

It’s likely that Ratajkowski’s fan base will only grow bigger as she continues to expand on her entrepreneurial journey. And it’s not like she didn’t already have a lot going on to begin with: in addition to being an Instagram sensation and a traditional model, she’s also an actress. Her creative side is undeniable, as she previously noted to Vogue Italy that she draws and reads in her spare time.

“When I sketch figures and shapes, it seems as if time stands still, while reading relaxes me and keeps me grounded in reality. Since I travel a lot, I prefer collections of short stories like ‘All by myself’ by Lorrie Moore (published by Giunti), which are stories about women who face the precariousness of the world by drawing on the strength they all possess and by preserving their confidence in themselves and others.”

And in addition to making her own art, Emily noted that “I like wandering through art galleries, trying to understand various art forms. I mostly collect contemporary paintings, to which I’ve added some sculptures and ceramics.” Her sophisticated taste level is apparent whenever she gives people a glimpse of her home, which sometimes happens via Instagram posts or Stories.