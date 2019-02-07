Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Beauty Routine, Favorite Products In New Interview

‘I have an obsession with keeping my face clean and feeling clean.’

Model Kendall Jenner is the cover woman for the March issue of Allure magazine. In addition to the attractive photographs she took for the publication, she also revealed some of her beauty secrets, including what products she uses to get that special glow.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 23-year-old posed on the beach in several outfits with different hairstyles and makeup looks for each ensemble. On the cover, Jenner’s eyebrows were painted blue. In another shot, she wore a retro-print orange, brown, and yellow top by Chloe with satin orange Prada shorts, and added extensions to her brown locks to make a really long low ponytail. And, in the weirdest photo from the shoot, she sported a lacy dress, red baseball cap that said “Blame Kendall” on it, and what appears to be a living frog on top of the hat.

In her interview with Allure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed some of her favorite beauty products and how she feels using them.

Most important to Jenner is her skin-care routine, as she is prone to having breakouts, something she first opened up about in mid-January when she announced that she would be a new spokesperson for ProactivMD.

Allure / Facebook

“I always wash my face in the morning and at night. I have an obsession with keeping my face clean and feeling clean,” she told the magazine.

She then promoted ProactivMD’s three-piece system, which includes a face wash, an acne-fighting retinoid gel, and an oil control moisturizer with SPF 30.

As for makeup, Jenner said that she loves Face Fabric foundation from Giorgio Armani Beauty because it feels very “light” and most people don’t even realize that she is wearing anything on her face when she has it on.

However, when her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, comes over, she loves her contouring method, which makes her “look alive, and fresh, and glowy.”

“We actually collabed on this highlighter trick. We combine a creamy highlighter with the powder highlighter on top just to make me extra highlighter-y,” Jenner dished.

A new item that she recently added to her beauty box is a face roller “to get the puffiness out.” She said that she used it one day on set and really liked it, so she bought one for herself.

To keep her perfect pout moist, especially when traveling, she always keeps a tube of Avene’s Cold Cream lip cream close by.

She also confessed that the very first thing she does when she gets up in the morning is drink a full bottle of water because she feels dehydrated in the a.m. At night, she uses a humidifier with an essential-oil tray. Lavender and eucalyptus are her favorite scents.

It is worth noting that Jenner did not name any products from her sisters’ beauty lines when discussing her must-haves.