‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Cast Members Revealed

Emma Roberts returns and skier Gus Kenworthy makes his debut in 'AHS' Season 9.

Season 9 of American Horror Story (AHS) is no different than its predecessors as the details of the premise are being closely guarded. However, we now know a bit about the cast for the show, which is the next installation of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk anthology.

Just as FX has promised “many more” seasons of AHS, Ryan Murphy has decided to share at least a few crumbs to keep fans tided over until September. The Hollywood Reporter said that Murphy has announced that Emma Roberts will return as coven member Madison Montgomery, while downhill skier and Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy will be making his debut as Roberts’s character’s boyfriend.

Sarah Paulson, who has been on every season of AHS, is thought to be returning, as she indicated earlier this year that she plans to do the show until she can’t do it anymore.

“I want to be doing this show until I’m 95. They’re going to have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming.”

Though the plotline isn’t being revealed, Murphy has hinted that Season 9 will once again bring back the witches of the Coven season.

“Not next season, but we have something really fun planned [for Season 9].”

American Horror Story has been renewed by FX through Season 10 after Murphy’s five-year deal was announced with Netflix. FX CEO John Landgraf said that AHS will go on as long as Murphy feels he has new plot ideas.

“It’s up to how long [Ryan] wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

It’s possible that fans won’t learn much more information about AHS Season 9 until this summer, as details didn’t start to leak out about Season 8 (Apocalypse) until mid-July, per NME. But the AHS devotees have a theory that fits into the “nine circles of hell” idea from Dante Alighieri’s Inferno.

“Murder House being Limbo, Hotel being Gluttony, Freak Show being Greed, Roanoke being Anger, Cult being Heresy, Asylum being Fraud and Coven being Treachery.”

This leaves only violence and lust available, and Apocalypse was certainly more violent than lustful, so Season 9 sounds like it will likely be lust if the theory holds water.

Others wonder if Season 9 will be another crossover season, with the witches from Coven joining a new or already established group. But for now, filming is planned to start in late May, with the show making its debut likely toward the end of September.