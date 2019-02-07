Let Hooters Shred Your Ex’s Photo And Give You Free Wings On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone.

Fortunately for the lonely, jilted, and/or bitter this February 14, Hooters restaurants will help ease the pain with a one-day offer to shred an ex’s photo and celebrate the occasion with some free chicken wings, The Takeout reports.

The offer, aptly named “Shred Your Ex,” includes 10 free wings with the purchase of 10, which are redeemable after you complete an online quiz with a variety of lighthearted questions about the downfall of the relationship in question.

The quiz is available from the Hooters website and promises to help participants obliterate their photos and live happily ever after.

“You need your ex’s photo like you need a kidney stone. Get rid of it now by answering a few quick questions,” the site promises. “We’ll help you choose the most satisfying method of disposal, so the healing can begin.”

Quiz topics covered include how long the relationship was, how the breakup occurred, and how long it’s been. The rundown is capped off with an overall assessment of breakup drama on a scale from “Ariana & Pete” to “T-Swift & Harry or Jake or John or Tom or Calvin,” a reference to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson as well as Taylor Swift and the gentlemen she’s had relationships with.

Whether these references are meaningful to key Hooters demographics remained unclear as of this writing.

Based on answers to the quiz, hot wing enthusiasts can upload a photo for a digital burning, burying, shredding, or dart-throwing before redeeming their coupon. Traditionalists can also choose to destroy a physical photo with an office shredder at their local Hooters on the spot.

#ShredYourEx is back again this Valentine's Day! Shred a pic, get 10 free boneless wings (just buy any 10). It's that simple. ➡️ https://t.co/Su1k7NnkE3 pic.twitter.com/sDnhsVyPOV — Hooters (@Hooters) February 4, 2019

The Hooters chain began in 1983 and is widely known for traditional bar food and scantily clad servers, a business model immortalized in the company’s handbook.

“Customers can go to many places for wings and beer,” the guide reads, “but it is our Hooters Girls who make our concept unique. Hooters offers its customers the look of the “All American Cheerleader, Surfer, Girl Next Door.”

The deliberately objectifying nature of the “Hooters Girls” concept has led to a number of lawsuits over the years, ranging from illegal discrimination to sexual harassment. Former server Jodee Berry in 2002 settled out of court with the company after winning an internal contest among servers competing for what they were told was a Toyota, only to be led to the parking lot for presentation of a “toy Yoda,” referring to a Star Wars plush doll.