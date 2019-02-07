NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Reluctant To Make Absolute Promises’ To Pelicans Regarding Anthony Davis Trade Package

The Pelicans reportedly reached out to the Celtics to discuss the framework of the potential Anthony Davis deal next summer.

The Boston Celtics are believed to be the NBA team that can offer the best trade package to the New York Pelicans if ever they decide to trade Anthony Davis. Unfortunately, because of the Derrick Rose Rule, the Celtics can’t trade for Davis before the February NBA trade deadline unless they are willing to move Kyrie Irving.

Still, Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge continues to express strong interest in acquiring Anthony Davis. Ainge has been urging the Pelicans to wait for the summer of 2019 to move Davis so that they could join the bidding. When the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out from the trade negotiation with New Orleans, Jason Lloyd of Athletic revealed that the Pelicans and the Celtics have started discussing the idea of sending a trade package centered on Jayson Tatum for Davis.

In his recent article, Adam Himmelsbach of Boston Globe confirmed that the Pelicans and the Celtics had a conversation about the potential Anthony Davis deal, but Boston didn’t reportedly give New Orleans any assurances regarding a specific trade package. However, when they are already allowed to officially enter in a trade negotiation, the Celtics expressed their willingness to make an explosive offer and said that no one on their roster is untouchable.

“According to league sources, the Pelicans reached out to the Celtics this week to discuss the framework of a possible Davis deal, ostensibly to ensure that if they pass up on other offers before Thursday’s deadline, it would be for good reason. Sources said the Pelicans have sought guarantees from the Celtics surrounding specific packages, but the Celtics have been reluctant to make absolute promises, simply because so much can transpire in five months, such as injuries. Nevertheless, sources said, the Celtics have made it clear that they will be ready and willing to offer an explosive package when the time arrives, and that no specific player will be off-limits in negotiations.”

Not getting any assurances regarding the specific players that they could acquire from the Celtics in exchange for Anthony Davis could have a huge effect on Pelicans General Manager Dell Demp’s plan before the February NBA trade deadline. After they pass on trading Davis for the Lakers’ entire young core, the Pelicans must be hoping to receive a trade package including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, together with multiple first-round picks, from the Celtics in the potential Davis deal. As of now, the Pelicans’ front office must be thinking if they should really wait for the summer of 2019 to move their lone superstar.

For the Celtics, acquiring Anthony Davis next summer is expected to boost their chance of re-signing Kyrie Irving in the 2019 NBA free agency. Having a successful 2019-20 NBA season may also convince Davis that Boston is the place where he wants to stay long-term.