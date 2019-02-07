Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Tries To Keep Spirits Up Amid Cancer Battle With Puppy Pizza Party

Beth Chapman has a lot of stress, but she's just trying to have a bit of normalcy in life.

Beth Chapman knows that life is extremely difficult right now and she’s simply trying to make it through each day with as little stress as possible. The wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter has been dealing with her throat cancer battle as the disease did return in November of last year. Knowing that things are going to always be hard for the rest of her life, she wants to try and have a bit of normalcy, which is why a puppy pizza party is just what the doctor ordered.

The 51-year-old TV personality had emergency surgery this past November to clear a blockage from her throat. The situation was obstructing her airways and causing her a lot of problems with just even breathing, as reported by Country Living.

Upon having that surgery, it was revealed that her cancer had come back right after a year of the Chapmans revealing she was even sick. It was in November of 2017 that Dog was thrilled to announce that his wife was cancer free, but unfortunately, the excitement didn’t last very long.

Beth’s stage II throat cancer was first diagnosed in September of 2017.

Even though Beth Chapman is still battling cancer and all of the problems that come along with it, she is still not letting it stop her from living life. On Wednesday night, it was obvious that she was in good spirits as she posted on her Instagram and let the world know she was having a puppy pizza party.

Beth joked that her bulldog-Chihuahua mix named Duke needed to have a pie made all for himself and the other dogs that the Chapmans own. Anyone who follows along on Beth’s official Instagram knows that she and Dog the Bounty Hunter have a number of pets and are always happy to showcase them to their fans.

Late last month, Beth and Dog were hit with major heartache when their dear puppy LBJ passed away. The puppy had a recent surgery which saw the little one never really recover and it ended up getting to be too much for him to handle.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his wife Beth have been doing whatever possible to try and keep their lives going in a normal direction. Beth’s cancer battle is something that she will have to continuously fight, but she’s keeping herself strong with her own will and those around her. One way of trying to have a good evening and not worry about anything else is to get together with your puppies and have a homemade pizza party.