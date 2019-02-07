‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals The Identity Of The Raven

The Masked Singer unmasked yet another celebrity this week. Fans were on the edge of their seats waiting for the big reveal, and one of the judges even guessed the singer’s identity correctly.

According to Entertainment Tonight, during week 6 of the hit FOX singing competition, The Masked Singer said goodbye to the raven, who was revealed to be former talk show host Ricki Lake.

Ricki Lake reveals that she decided to be the raven as part of a fresh start following the death of her husband. She was all smiles, and a bit of tears, when she stood on stage as herself, and claimed she loved being anonymous behind the elaborate mask.

After her performance, Ricki revealed a physical clue as a part of her raven persona, which was an Emmy award, which Lake won for her work on her own talk show.

During her time on the show, Ricki gave clues referencing her husband’s death, her work in films such as Hairspray and Cry Baby, and her days on her talk show, where she often made sassy comments and had the audience yelling “Go, Ricki, Go, Ricki.”

Judge Robin Thicke was the only judge to guess Ricki’s identity correctly, but all of the other judges were also guessing talk show hosts such as Raven Simone, Star Jones, Sara Gilbert, Sherri Shepherd, and more.

Meanwhile, viewers of the show also watched the bee, the monster, and the peacock take the stage. The three all won the praises of the panel of judges, which consists of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Thicke.

The judges seemed to believe that the bee may be Gladys Knight, Anita Baker, Patti Labelle, or Chaka Khan. Meanwhile, the peacock still had the judges scratching their heads, with guesses such as Neil Patrick Harris, Donny Osmond, or David Hasselhoff.

However, it was the monster’s rendition of “American Woman” that had the judges going wild. Each and every one of the panel loved the performance, but couldn’t agree about whether or not the star behind the mask was a professional singer or possibly an athlete.

The Masked Singer has become TV’s newest hit show, as everyone has been trying hard to guess the celebrities behind the costumes, taking to social media to give their opinions, and place their bets on who the stars may be.

The show has gotten so big that the network has already renewed the series for Season 2.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX.