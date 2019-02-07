‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon Comforts Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 7 brings planning for Victor’s trial. Plus, Sharon comforts Nick while Kyle defends himself.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) work to figure out their next move, according to She Knows Soaps. After they learn of Victor’s new trial date, planning for Victor’s defense goes into hyperdrive. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will do his best, but if the Newmans cannot give him the whole truth, he thinks that the new recording could end up with Victor’s conviction. Plus, the details in the audio file could also end up implicating Nick (Joshua Morrow). Michael will do his best, and sometimes he manages to work miracles, but this one might be a tough one especially since the Newmans haven’t exactly told him every single thing.

Nikki knows she’s the one who killed J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and she cannot stand for her husband or her son to pay the price for what she did. While Victor assures her that nobody will end up going to prison over J.T.’s death, Nikki might not feel quite as confident as her husband does about the situation.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) comforts Nick after she had to share the audio file of Nick and Victor with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) since it came into the Genoa City Police Department tip email. Sharon is sorry that it came to that, but she could not risk her own freedom to delete it. Despite their recent breakup, Sharon will always be part Newman especially since she’s Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Noah’s (Robert Adamson) mom.

Today on #YR, Sharon is forced to choose sides. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GCno0sjNBs pic.twitter.com/SM1ntFq572 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2019

Although Sharon had to tell Rey about the evidence, she knows that Nick is extremely worried about Victor as well as himself. Sharon tries to help calm Nick’s fears, and they discuss how the children will handle life if Victor ends up in prison.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) defends himself. Summer (Hunter King) gives him some advice for making up with Lola (Sasha Calle). Hint Kyle, tell Lola you were wrong, and she was right. Period. Surprisingly that’s what Summer advises him. Of course, Kyle isn’t quite ready to go that far. Lola is getting to be a lot of work for him, and he’s frustrated at their lack of intimacy.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) sees him having fun with Summer, and she warns Kyle that he will lose Lola because of Summer. However, Kyle is beginning to think that perhaps he actually has more in common with Summer than he does with Lola. What? The Inquisitr reported that Kyle and Summer have a physical encounter soon as a result of Lola’s insecurity.