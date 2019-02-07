Jemma Lucy Shows Off A Lot Of Skin In Skimpy One-Piece On Instagram

Jemma Lucy took to her Instagram page earlier this week to share a photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the post in question, the Celebrity Big Brother star is donning the black piece that features a cutout below her chest that shows off a lot of underboob. The lower part of the garment consists of a very thin strap that divides into two pieces that merge into the triangle top, covering just enough to censor the photo.

Jemma has her eye closed and head tilted forward in a way to partially veil her face in her own shadow. Jemma has both of her hands up grabbing her hair from behind as she appears to walk toward the camera.

Her hair is relatively shorter than it is today and dyed a shade of orange-red, suggesting this was taken a while back. In addition to this clue, Jemma is sporting a rather flat stomach in this photo, which is unlikely how she currently looks, considering she recently announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child. According to the Daily Mail, the Ex on the Beach star is about 22 weeks into her pregnancy, meaning she is likely due is June.

In the caption, Jemma announced that she is partnering up with Hanover Insolvency to provide her followers the chance to win cash prizes, a travel voucher or a travel suitcase. All they have to do is tag two people on her post and make sure to follow Adam Deering, the CEO of Hanover Insolvency. She will announce the winners on Saturday, February 8, she noted.

The post, which Jemma shared with her 616,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments within a few days of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section mainly to tag their friends in the post for a chance at scoring the prizes, but some used the opportunity to compliment her flawless figure as well.

“Look at the body on that!!!!!” one user exclaimed, while another added, “You’re my fave. Absolutely perfect.”

As per the Daily Mail report, Jemma said that she wants to keep the identity of the father of her child private as he is not in the public eye. She added that she also wants to keep the gender of the baby a secret, the Inquisitr previously pointed out.