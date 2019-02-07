Drew Barrymore Shares Relatable Diet Woes On Instagram

The actress faces temptation like the rest of us!

Drew Barrymore knows what it’s like to struggle to stick to your diet, People is reporting. The actress has been sharing her diet and exercise journey on her social media accounts, and a lot of her 10.5 million followers on Instagram know all too well what she’s feeling. Barrymore uploaded a photo of a piece of pizza encased in glass, the glass reading “In Case of Emergency, Break Glass” — complete with tiny pizza cutter attached to the box to help get the job done. The photo was created by freelance CG artist and designer Ben Fearnley. Barrymore wrote in her caption that this was how she was feeling on her diet, and many fans commented that they could relate.

“The struggle is real!” wrote one user.

“Keep going, Drew!” encouraged another. “You can do it!”

The actress has already succeeded in losing 25 pounds and recently shared a before-and-after picture that showed her in the same workout pose. She credits Marnie Alton of Barre Belle for helping her in her weight loss journey. Barrymore has shared in the past that while she loves her body, she wants to stay in shape to properly portray Sheila Hammond on the Netflix horror-comedy series The Santa Clarita Diet. The show focuses on Shelia’s life after being turned into a zombie, and Barrymore wants to appear like a person that sticks to a high-protein diet — considering Sheila only consumes human meat.

When she’s not filming, however, she prefers to dig into a fettuccine alfredo. Barrymore pointed out that when she started acting in Santa Clarita Diet, she wasn’t in her best shape. The mother of two was still reeling from her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

“When I first started the show, I was 145 lbs. and my life was kind of falling apart,” she said.

“And I said, ‘Victor [Fresco, the show’s executive producer], can I lose 20 lbs. over the course of the show, and change my eyebrows and the height of my shoes and the body language and attitude and go from someone who’s kind of naïve and unhappy to someone who’s empowered and alive?’ And he said yes, and so I got to make that transformation.”

Barrymore sticks to a vegan diet and works out every day for the duration of filming, but goes right back to “pigging out” when filming ends. While the 43-year old World’s Best judge may be working in the glamorous industry of entertainment, at the end of the day she craves a good slice of pizza!