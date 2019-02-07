Jessica Simpson Shows Off Heavily Pregnant Figure During Beverly Hills Outing

Jessica Simpson was spotted in Beverly Hills accompanied by her husband, Eric Johnson, showing off her heavily pregnant figure in loose, casual attire, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. Simpson, 38, was out and about Tuesday evening wearing tie-dye parachute pants, loose sweater, and a black T-shirt, the report continued.

According to the Daily Mail, Simpson was seen for the first time in weeks as she continues to deal with a difficult pregnancy. The singer and fashion designer, who is expecting her third child, completed her look with comfy flats and a headband tied around her hair.

Simpson announced back on September 18 that she and Johnson were going to welcome a new baby girl into their family. She announced the news in an Instagram post featuring their daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5, releasing pink balloons into the air.

While Simpson’s due date is unclear, she was believed to be about four months into her pregnancy when she made the big announcement on social media, according to the Daily Mail, suggesting she could be giving birth any minute now.

The soon-to-be mother of three has spoken candidly about her struggles during the pregnancy. As the Inquisitr recently noted, she has used social media to share about swollen feet, sciatica, and a lengthy bout of bronchitis.

Jessica Simpson looks like she's about to give birth any second!! https://t.co/zCugiRJ9IJ pic.twitter.com/tTYWVT1olY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 6, 2019

On Wednesday, Simpson took to her Instagram to share a photo of her two children sharing a hug, with an accompanying caption expressing that she is only being able to deal with the struggles relating to her pregnancy because she knows the reward is having another cutie pie.

The snap, which she shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 55,700 likes and about 300 comments in about four hours, at the time of this writing. Fans of the singer and entrepreneur took to the comments section to write messages of encouragement to the mother-to-be and to gush over her children’s cuteness.

“My 3rd was so hard too! It’s all worth it! You can do this mama!” one user wrote.

“You have beautiful children!!! Hope you all are happy and healthy!” another one chimed in.

In addition to the previously mentioned obstacles, Simpson has also been suffering from insomnia and anxiety during her pregnancy, the Daily Mail report detailed. She addressed the issues as recently as Monday, when she once again took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself in winter attire as she explained in the caption that she was taking a walk to fight off insomnia.