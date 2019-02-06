‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan Reveals Why She Left And The Potential Of A Maggie Spinoff

With 'The Walking Dead' universe constantly expanding, the potential is there for a Maggie Rhee spinoff.

Many fans were disappointed to discover Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) was not present after Episode 5 of Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, the actress now discusses the prospect of a Maggie spinoff as well as why she chose to leave the hit television series

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Maggie chose to leave Hilltop and join with the mysterious new group headed by Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), which was shown after the time jump that spanned years on the series. The decision to write Maggie out of The Walking Dead had previously been confirmed after Lauren Cohan revealed that she would be joining ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. However, AMC left her character alive, meaning the prospect of Maggie returning in the future was also a distinct possibility.

Now, Lauren Cohan has spoken out about the possibility of a Maggie spinoff in The Walking Dead universe.

“There may have been some conversations, but everything is so ambiguous,” Cohan said recently in an article by E! Online.

“It’s early days. We’ll just have to — me, as much as anybody — see what happens.”

While this is certainly no confirmation that Maggie’s role will be reprised in a Walking Dead spinoff, there is certainly the potential her character could turn up in one of the movies being developed by AMC that focus on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). And, for those that read the Walking Dead comics and were disappointed that a particular scene that showed Maggie punching Rick was cut from the TV series, now might be your time to rejoice.

As for why Lauren Cohan decided to leave the hit post-apocalyptic series, she reveals that it was simply time for a change.

“I was just like, I’ve done this show for a long time,” she said. “It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it’s time to multitask.”

And, it was the change of pace from a drama series to a more comedic role that finally had her settle on the role of Frankie in Whiskey Cavalier.

“I got to go to a territory that was fun. A light one hour fun show that also still has a lot of sentiment and a lot of heart, and for me, I’ve wanted to do comedy for so long, and this is sort of the perfect segue because I love action.”

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Episode 9 is titled “Adaptation” and the synopsis is as follows.