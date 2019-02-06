Democrat Who Just Renewed Russia Probe Says ‘I Can Understand’ Why Trump Is Terrified Of Investigations’

Trump had blasted Adam Schiff as a 'political hack' after Schiff's announcement that the congressional Russia investigation would be renewed.

Adam Schiff is prepared to renew the Congressional investigation of Donald Trump’s potential collusion with Russia, and even a blistering attack from the president is not going to scare him away.

On Wednesday, the newly appointed chair of the House Intelligence Committee announced that they would be renewing the investigation that Republicans controversially closed last year while declaring that Trump did not collude with Russia. As Talking Points Memo noted, this led to an attack from Trump who pretended not to know who Schiff was — despite turning his name into an expletive in a Twitter attack last year — and called him a “political hack.”

Schiff responded in kind, taking to Twitter to say he understood why Trump would be so frightened of being investigated.

“I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President,” Schiff tweeted.

“Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue.” “We’re going to do our job and won’t be distracted or intimidated by threats or attacks.”

The attack from Donald Trump came after Schiff’s announcement that his committee was picking up again on the investigation of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. When the committee was in the hands of Republicans last year, chairman Devin Nunes brought the investigation to a close and issued a report claiming that there was no evidence of collusion with Russia.

Since then, there have been a series of indictments related to Robert Mueller’s investigation including one for Roger Stone, who allegedly had knowledge that WikiLeaks would be releasing emails that had been stolen from Democrats.

Schiff issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the continued fears that Trump may be under Russia’s influence prompted the committee to renew the investigation.

“The president’s actions and posture towards Russia during the campaign, transition, and administration have only heightened fears of foreign financial or other leverage over President Trump and underscore the need to determine whether he or those in his administration have acted in service of foreign interests since taking office,” Schiff wrote, according to the Hill.

Adam Schiff’s announcement came just a day after Donald Trump issued what many saw as a veiled threat in his State of the Union address to Democrats to stop the investigations. In the speech, Trump accused Democrats of launching a “ridiculous partisan investigations” against him, and declared, “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way!’