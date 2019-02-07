Mandy Moore Drops A Hint About Rebecca’s Fate On ‘This Is Us’—And It Doesn’t Sound Good

The 'This Is Us' star says Rebecca Pearson's fate will be 'a lot for viewers to digest emotionally.'

This Is Us fans have had a year to digest the devastating death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), but now they should probably start preparing for something very bad that will inevitably happen to his wife.

In a shocking twist on the NBC drama, it was recently revealed that the mystery “her” at the end of Season 2 is Pearson matriarch Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore. And considering future Tess (Iantha Richardson) and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) reluctance to see “her,” it’s probably not going to be a happy family reunion when they do meet up.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the show, previously told Entertainment Tonight the “her” storyline is “not good” and is “actually very heartbreaking.” In addition, This Is Us producers have already revealed that the flash-forward era featuring the “her” storyline takes place in the show’s final timeline, so many fans already think Rebecca’s fate is sealed. If she is still alive in the future-set scenes, she may be battling an illness.

All that is known for sure is that Randall and his family are headed to see “her” with a pin the tail on the donkey game, which was a Pearson family birthday tradition when the Big Three were growing up.

In a new interview with Pop Sugar, This Is Us star Mandy Moore said fans should get ready for another gut-wrenching storyline as Rebecca Pearson’s future fate plays out.

“In typical This Is Us fashion, it is true to life. But it costs a lot. It’s going to be a lot for people to digest emotionally, but it’s real.”

Mandy Moore also revealed that producers and NBC are trying to figure out how many more seasons of This Is Us the network plans to pick up so they can work out the show’s ending, some of which has already been filmed. Moore told Pop Sugar she believes This Is Us’ entire renewal will be announced all at one time and that the cast has already been filled in on what will happen in Season 4, which hasn’t even started filming yet.

“So it’s just whether or not it’s five or six seasons is what they’re deciding on right now,” the This Is Us star explained of the renewal delay.

No matter how many more seasons This Is Us gets, it is likely the gut-wrenching mystery about Mandy Moore’s Rebecca will be part of the show’s final scenes.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.