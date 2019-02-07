Lana Condor Hints There’s a Production Start Date For The ‘To All the Boys’ Sequel But It’s A Secret

Lana Condor, star of the hit Netflix movie, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, has teased that there’s a production start date for its highly anticipated sequel but she isn’t ready to share it just yet.

“We have a start date, but I can’t tell you,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

“But we are going to start shooting hopefully pretty soon, which will be awesome!”

Even though she couldn’t disclose when production would begin, Condor went on to share some casting details, adding that heartthrob Noah Centineo’s character is going to get an antagonist.

“I don’t know who’s been cast in that role, but I’m hopeful that it’s someone just as charming as Noah,” she said.

As ET notes, fans have been smitten with the chemistry between Centineo and Condor’s characters and it’s led to lots of speculation that the actors are dating in real life. Condor shot down those rumors in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine but did admit that they “played into” the speculation because they both have a “platonic” love for each other.

“I think that the both of us love each other very much and we love our characters together very much,” she said in the ET interview.

“For us, kind of promoting that in real life wasn’t really hard for us because the love is true there…”

Unfortunately for fans still hoping that there might be something between Condor and Centineo, she has a boyfriend. She’s currently dating actor Anthony De La Torre and they’ve been together for over three years. In her chat with Cosmopolitan, she confessed that the onscreen chemistry with Centineo was hard on her relationship because so many people became emotionally invested in the movie. Her real boyfriend faced a lot of online bullying because of it, she revealed. De La Torre has since turned off the comments on his Instagram page to put an end to the trolling.

“It was so hurtful for both of us,” Lana said of the online hate.

“This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story?”

Noah Centineo’s love life seems to be the exact opposite of Condor’s. According to an “investigative article” by Cosmopolitan, based on Instagram posts, it looks like he’s single right now. But he’s been romantically linked to a couple of famous women like singer Lauren Kolodin, and actresses Angeline Appel and Kelli Berglund.