Olivia Culpo Bares Midriff In Dizzying Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo is shaking things up on social media. The gorgeous 26-year-old model has climbed to new heights in her latest photo share on Instagram – quite literally.

In a daring new snapshot posted earlier today on her Instagram page, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum showed off her incredibly toned abs while posing on the rooftop of a building.

In the photo, the former Miss Universe flaunts her enviable figure in a devil-may-care pose as she stands on the rooftop with her hands in her pockets – with the dizzying city skyline unfolding in the background.

The audacious Instagram snap showcased a fabulous outfit as Olivia Culpo rocked a sporty look which allowed her to bare her midriff and to show off her flat stomach and her toned physique.

For her latest – and arguably heart-stopping – photo shoot, the dazzling model donned a black crop top and blue sports pants, with a high waist that accentuated her flawless curves. Olivia completed her casual outfit with a loose denim jacket and a pair of white high-heeled ankle boots that seemed to sparkle in the sunlight.

To top off her look, Olivia styled her long, brown tresses in a chic bun and used natural-looking makeup to highlight her beautiful face. The I Feel Pretty actress looked radiant as she basked in the sunlight, while her spectacular figure cast a long shadow on the building behind her.

The sun-kissed photo earned the model a lot of attention from her 3.7 million-plus Instagram followers. The snapshot garnered nearly 20,000 within 30 minutes of being posted – which quickly jumped to nearly 38,000 within a couple of hours. In addition, close to 200 of Olivia’s Instagram fans rushed to the comment section to leave a sweet compliment for the fashion icon.

“Killer abzzz,” quipped one fan, while another wrote, “Amazing shot!!! Omg I would be terrified up there.”

Some of Olivia’s Instagram followers were quick to identify the city line visible in the photo, noting that the snapshot was captured in Atlanta, Georgia – with the City Hall building looming in the background.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia flew to Atlanta to attend Super Bowl LIII on February 3. Before that, the pageant queen traveled to New York City in mid-January to launch her latest streetwear collection in partnership with the popular label Express. The new collection, which Olivia designed herself, features fun and sophisticated pieces that range from athleisure wear, such as track jackets and crop T-shirts, to more glamorous outfits for a fun-filled night out.