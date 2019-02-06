Demi Rose Busts Out Of Purple Latex Bikini As She Shows Off New Blonde Look On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby has a brand new hairstyle, and she wants her new Instagram followers to check it out. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot to show off her blonde locks while rocking a skimpy triangle bikini.

In the snapshot in question, Demi Rose is donning an interesting purple latex bikini top that ties behind the model’s neck, in a way that accentuates her busty figure. According to the post’s tags, her sultry bikini top is courtesy of Lady Lucie Latex, a London-based brand. The British beauty is holding the phone in front of her face for the selfie, which means the camera captures her from the chest up.

Demi Rose has her head tilted to the side as her straightened new blonde hair falls over her shoulder and onto her chest, giving her fans a full look at the silvery locks. In the area of her hair, the bombshell tagged Carl Bembridge, who is described on his Instagram as a celebrity hairdresser and wigmaker extraordinaire, making it impossible to determine whether Demi Rose dyed her hair or if she is wearing a wig.

In the caption, she wrote the word “blondie” accompanied by a purple heart emoji.

The post, which the model shared with her impressive 8.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 61,000 likes and more than 430 comments within minutes of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Birmingham native took to the comments section to share how they feel about the hairstyle and also to compliment her beauty, as they often do on her page.

“Nah black is better,” one user opined of her hair color, though many others approved.

“You look so wonderful,” another one chimed in.

According to her post’s geotag, Demi Rose posed for the sultry snapshot while in Phuket, Thailand, suggesting she continues to enjoy her idyllic break. As the Daily Mail recently posted, she was recently spotted flaunting her figure in a tan crocheted two piece in Phuket.

The model recently revealed how she keeps her hourglass curves, according to the Daily Mail. Her workout routine includes hip thrusts, partial squats, and jumping lunges, while she likes to focus her diet on eggs, fish, vegetables, and nuts, the report continued.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine,” she told the publication in September.