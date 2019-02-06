‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Discovers Her Baby Is Missing, Chloe’s Caught Between Two Men

Days of our Lives spoilers heading toward the end of the week, reveal that there will be a frantic search for two Salem residents, as well as some relationship drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will discover that her baby daughter, Charlotte, is missing.

Of course, Abigail will be frantic when she finds out that her little girl has been kidnapped, and she’ll want to do everything in her power to figure out what happened to Charlotte and bring her home.

Charlotte’s father, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), will also be furious about his daughter’s kidnapping. Chad will immediately come to the conclusion that his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) may have something to do with the little girl’s disappearance, and he’ll go to confront him about the kidnapping.

As many fans will remember, Stefan believed that he was Charlotte’s father for the first few weeks of her life. The little girl lived with Stefan at the DiMera mansion, and he took care of her, believing that she was his daughter, whom he fathered with Abigail’s alter ego, Gabby.

However, Stefan’s been a bit busy since he was abducted and held hostage at Doug’s Place with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). It seems that he didn’t have anything to do with Charlotte’s kidnapping, but he could be willing to help find the little girl.

Elsewhere in Salem, it seems that Chloe will have a big decision on her hands. After she and Stefan were assaulted be El Fideo’s men she’s afraid for her life. She’s sent the kids off to New York with her mother, Nancy, in hopes of keeping them safe and away from Salem. However, her safety may still be in jeopardy.

Chloe will get two intriguing offers this week as both Stefan, who saved her life during the attack, and her longtime friend and former husband, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will both ask her to come stay with them.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan risks his life to save Chloe's.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/l0F3RJ5AXI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 6, 2019

It seems both men want to keep Chloe safe, and are concerned for her well being, but she’ll have to decide between them. Will she go with Brady, whom she has a long and loving history with? Perhaps she’ll feel more comfortable with Stefan, despite his villain status in Salem, since he’s already saved her life.

Days of our Lives fans will also get a peek at Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), as she tries to make amends with Eric Brady (Greg Vauhgan).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.