‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Production Schedule Is Announced

At the very earliest, the 'Game of Thrones' prequel will premiere in 2020.

With the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones fast approaching, fans are wondering when the prequel series will premiere. With the hope that the new series based in the Game of Thrones universe will premiere after Season 8 of the original series, fans will be excited to find out that a production schedule has been set.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Game of Thrones prequel series will start production in early summer, when filming is scheduled to begin.

Last year, Casey Bloys, the programming president for HBO, had revealed that they hoped for production to begin on the Game of Thrones prequel sometime in the first half of 2019. Now, he has confirmed this to Entertainment Weekly regarding the start date.

However, the bad news is that Bloys has also previously stated that the Game of Thrones prequel will not air until at least a year after the final season of Game of Thrones concludes. And, as Entertainment Weekly points out, ” if greenlit to series the project theoretically could be on the air in 2020 or 2021.”

Already, it is believed that a writers room has been established ahead of the show being greenlit to more episodes beyond the first season run.

The Game of Thrones prequel already has Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) on board as showrunner and the script has been developed with George R. R. Martin, the author on whose books the original series was based.

Filming date for new Game of Thrones prequel announced https://t.co/G2VMBAWgcm pic.twitter.com/xaLimFFzF5 — The Independent (@Independent) February 5, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, several cast members have been announced for the new series.

Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks), Naomi Ackie (Doctor Who, Star Wars: Episode IX), Denise Gough (Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories), Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Black Mirror, Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (To the Bone) and Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) have already been confirmed as joining the cast lineup.

While a production schedule is now up and running, no news has been released regarding where filming will commence on the Game of Thrones prequel. However, considering it will be set in the same universe as the original series, it seems likely that HBO will continue using the established home base of Belfast in Northern Ireland for the new series.

A premiere date for the Game of Thrones prequel has not yet been released.

However, the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.