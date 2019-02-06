Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter North Passed Out On Top Of Kanye West’s Shoulders

Plain and simple — North West can fall asleep just about anywhere.

It’s not uncommon for reality star Kim Kardashian to flood her Instagram account with photos of her husband Kanye West or one of three children — North, Saint, or Chicago. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a big laugh as she posted a sweet father/ daughter bonding moment between her husband Kanye and her eldest daughter, North.

In the black and white image, Kanye stares off to the right as he holds daughter North on top of his shoulders. The rapper is rocking a long black trench coat along with a big necklace and his new, blonde hair ‘do. A sleepy North West sits on her father’s shoulders in black tights and a black dress but unlike her father, she isn’t very alert for the photo op.

The 5-year-old rests one arm on her father’s head and then her head on her arm and is passed out in quite a weird spot. The youngster looks incredibly intent and relaxed in the photo and many fans have already taken a liking to it. So far, the image has earned Kardashian over 1.6 million likes in addition to 6,500 comments in just a short time of the post going live.

While some fans couldn’t get over how sweet the photo itself was, countless others pointed out how much North, or Nori, looks like her famous folks.

“That’s is so precious Kim. Beautiful picture! She actually stayed asleep?,” one fan commented.

“Their bond is so cute.”

“North looks just like both her mommy and daddy well they all do god bless Kim,” one more chimed in.

And while Kim has got the role of mom down pat, she also has the role of auntie down as well. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of three posted a photo of her daughter Chicago and her niece, Stormi Webster, to honor Stormi’s first birthday. Of course, Stormi is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and she and Chicago seemed to have already formed a bond since they were born so close together. In the sweet snapshot, the cousins are in matching pink and white play stations while Chicago rocks pigtail braids and Stormi sports a high ponytail with a pink bow.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much,” Kim wrote of the post.

So far, the sweet photo of the two cousins has earned a ton of attention with over 4.6 million likes in addition to 19,000 comments. How sweet!