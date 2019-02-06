Jennifer Lawrence & Fiance Cooke Maroney Are Reportedly Planning To Have Cute Kids, Per ‘In Touch’

Jennifer Lawrence and her new fiance, Cooke Maroney, are looking towards the future and allegedly discussing starting a family together.

According to a report by In Touch, Jennifer Lawrence wants to be a mother someday, and she’s can’t wait to have some adorable little babies with her future husband Cooke Maroney.

Sources tell the outlet that Lawrence is happier than ever since Maroney popped the question, and she’s looking ahead at her life, which includes having some “cute” kids with her man.

“They’ve already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be. Jen’s never been happier,” the source stated.

Lawrence’s rep confirmed the news of her engagement on Tuesday after the Oscar-winning actress was spotted rocking a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Speculation immediately began to circulate, with sources telling multiple outlets that Jen and Cooke were planning to tie the knot.

One source even got a look at Lawerence’s new piece of jewelry, claiming that the sparkler was huge and very noticeable on the actress’ finger during the couple’s recent date night at Raoul’s in New York City.

“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” the onlooker told Page Six.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney met last summer when they were introduced by a mutual friend, Laura Simpson.

Cooke is the art director of Gladstone 64 gallery and hails from Vermont where he grew up, went to high school before heading off to NYC, and where his parents still live.

According to Marie Claire, Maroney’s parents own a large farm in their home state, which is said to be the third organic dairy in the state, and “arguably the biggest,” where they enjoy living a quiet life.

However, that quiet may get a bit noisy now that their son is about to marry one of the biggest movie stars in the country.

In the past, JLaw has been in high profile relationships with actor Nicholas Hoult, whom she co-starred with in the X-Men movies, as well as director Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the 2017 thriller, Mother!

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are staying quiet on their engagement and have not spoken out about their happy news or given any other details surrounding the proposal.