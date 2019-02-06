Lacey Hodder Weight-Loss Pictures: ‘My 600-LB Life’ Brings Big Changes As Lacey Shows Off Slimmer Figure

Lacey Hodder has apparently seen some big changes after appearing on My 600-LB Life, with new pictures on social media showing off what appears to be a trimmed-down figure.

The 29-year-old came onto the TLC docu-series short on time to make some drastic changes, with Hodder saying during the episode that her body was a “ticking time bomb” due to eating disorders that stretched back several years. Hodder tipped the scale at more than 600 pounds before making the trek from Michigan to Houston to receive life-changing treatment and suffered from a host of painful side-effects.

As Monsters and Critics noted, Lacey’s problems are common to others featured on the show — a fractured relationship with her family. Lacey’s mother accompanies her to Houston but the two appear strained, and the journey is difficult as Lacey takes a tumble while trying to get out of a van, a clip that had been used frequently in promoting the new season of the show.

The weight-loss plan recommended was as drastic as it was strict — Lacey was put on a diet of only 1,200 calories per day with 30 minutes of walking both in the morning and evening, which would put her on pace to lose 80 pounds in the first two months on the plan. Though the regimen represented a major change for Lacey, recent updates indicate that she has been keeping to the plan and is now losing weight.

It helped that Lacey had the support of her family, even with the sometimes troubled relationship. Her mother was there for support as Lacey made the decision to move to Houston so she could be more connected to her treatment plan and her doctor. That has been a growing trend among those featured, including Justin McSwain, who appears to have found a new life in Houston as he loses weight and walks around downtown.

The new regimen appeared to be working for Lacey Hodder as well. She has taken to social media, posting some pictures on her Facebook page that show her slimmed-down face. Though the rest of her body was not visible, Lacey already looks slimmer than she did in an Instagram post from last summer. Lacey also posted some optimistic updates, including a picture of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly and the phrase “Give yourself time.”

Those who want to see more pictures from Lacey Hodder’s weight loss after appearing on My 600-LB Life can keep track through her public Facebook page and Instagram page.