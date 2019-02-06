Ruth Bader Ginsburg Merch Outselling Trump, Obama, And Other Icons, According To Vendors

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon throughout her years on the bench, especially recently with the release of the biopic On The Basis Of Sex, which details the life of the iconic judge.

It should come as no surprise that her popularity has led to merchandise featuring the likeness of Ruth, who is frequently referred to by her initials “RBG,” and, according to the Daily Mail, is becoming a hot ticket item for vendors across the United States.

Dolls, action figures, books, and mugs are just a few of the Ruth Bader Ginsberg-inspired goods being sold at trade shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York, with sales totaling over 100,000 units over the course of the last seven months.

Lucas Hanna, product manager of the toy wholesaler FCTRY, recently told the Daily Mail that the items are nearly impossible to keep in stock, with sales well surpassing those of a number of other popular icons.

“Ruth outsells everyone, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, even the Pope,” Hanna revealed.

The most popular item so far has been an action figure showing the 85-year-old sporting her signature black robe and holding a gavel which, according to CNBC, came to life after more than $600,000 was raised through a Kickstarter campaign in just a few short months. The tiny statue has even become a big hit among celebrities, including filmmaker Michael Moore, who revealed through a photo shared to his Instagram account that he had used the figurine as a Christmas tree topper.

But it’s not just toys and home decor featuring RBG that have become a hot commodity, as some of her fashion choices have too. As previously reported by Fortune, Ruth’s famous “dissent collar” recently went back up for sale in January from its original retailer Banana Republic.

The Justice’s iconic accessory was reportedly first given to her in a gift bag at Glamour‘s Women of the Year event in 2012, the same year it was initially released. It was given its name after Ginsburg told Katie Couric it was a collar “fitting for dissents,” and has been notoriously seen around her neck after the Supreme Court makes a decision she is against. Ruth also famously donned the necklace the day after President Trump was inaugurated in 2016.

According to ABC News, the statement accessory sold out in just hours through pre-orders ahead of its re-release date on January 15, and the wait-list for the limited-edition necklace is now closed.

While there is no telling as to whether or not the necklace will come back in stock any time soon, at the time of this writing, FCTRY’s coveted RBG action figure appears to be available to order through the company’s website — for now.

The figurine, as well as the dozens of other Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired merchandise, is likely to continue selling out quickly following an incredibly high demand for the products during the past Christmas season.

“Customers were seeking out any products with her image,” retail strategist and Kitson owner Fraser Ross told the Daily Mail. “She appeals to a wide age range and has become a pop culture icon.”