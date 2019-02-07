Prince Charles & Camilla First British Royals To Visit Cuba In 50 Years

It's been over half a century since British royals officially visited the island.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have been contemplating a trip for some time to Cuba, but now it’s official. This trip will be historic because it’s been decades since any British royals have made an official trip to the island since it fell under communist rule in 1959.

Town & Country says that Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had a visit last year from the president of the Republic of Cuba at Clarence House, and the couple plan to head to the Caribbean island to be his guest soon.

Recently Duchess Camilla visited the British Supreme Court and spoke to Baroness Hale (Supreme Court president) and told her about their plans.

“They are going to visit the Caribbean. They are not only going to the Anglo Caribbean, they are going to Cuba as well.”

She continued by saying that the Duchess of Cornwall is excited to travel to Cuba beyond the historical implications. Camilla is interested in the art, the music, and the architecture, but she has expressed some concerns about the food.

Since Barack Obama made the trip in 2016 to Cuba, the British government gave the green light for the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to “test the waters” also.

The Telegraph says that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have chosen their trips lately based on interests and passions, and visits to the Caribbean after a series of devastating hurricanes is on their list from the perspective of global warming and ecological concerns.

But while Duchess Camilla is happy to talk about an upcoming jaunt to Cuba, she is mum on the latest royal rumor that is coming from an Australian man named Simon Dorante-Day, whose grandparents worked at one time for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. According to the Inquisitr, Mr. Dorante-Day says that he is the child of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and was put up for adoption when he was 18-months-old.

He alleges that Princess Diana had gotten wise to his parentage and was about to go public with the information just before her untimely death.

“At the time, there were all sorts of rumors flying around about the royal family, and my existence was one of them. I think Diana was at a point where she was finding out answers about her life, how she was wronged, and she was going to go public with it.”

Dorante-Day says that he bears a striking resemblance to Duchess Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles.