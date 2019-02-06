Bradley Cooper Says That Watching His Father Die ‘Changed Everything’ About His Life And Career

After witnessing his father’s last breath in 2011, Bradley Cooper says he’s a changed man.

The actor recently sat down with Oprah at Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square this past Tuesday and talked about a wide range of topics, including the impact that his father’s death had on him. Cooper’s father, Charles, lost his battle with lung cancer eight years ago and the actor told Oprah that he still remembers the day that his father passed away very vividly.

To start the conversation, the Star is Born actor told Winfrey that aside from giving him life, being able to watch his father pass away was the biggest gift that his father gave him. He then went on to explain in further detail his father’s final moments and how much it meant to him to be a witness to it.

“He was cradled and when he took his last breath, I honestly felt like it went into me and I’ve never seen anything the same since.”

“I stopped sweating stuff that I was sweating before that,” he continued.

“It changed the way I was as an actor by like, the next day, and I just started to live my life in a different way. I’d seen someone die before, but losing my father that way, it changed everything.”

Luckily for Cooper, he tells Winfrey that he still sees his dad in his dreams from time to time. When he first passed, Cooper saw the sick version of his father in his dreams but in more recent years, he says that his dad is a healthy 50-year-old man in his dreams. In the tell-all, Bradley also shared his love for girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper reveals he was "embarrassed" by Oscars snub https://t.co/Cuc8oJbp1o pic.twitter.com/sEdhBjNzHd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 6, 2019

The couple is not yet married but they do share one child, a daughter, together and Cooper dished to Oprah that Irina has also “changed everything” in his life. Not only did the model give him the gift of a child but the actor says that he also sees a lot of his dad in Irina and for that, he is incredibly grateful.

“I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, ‘Dad?’ ” Cooper joked.

“There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.”

As the Inquisitr also shared, the 38-year-old chatted with Oprah about his Oscar snub. Though his hit movie A Star is Born was nominated for best picture and a few other awards, he was not nominated for Best Director, something that usually goes hand-in-hand with the Best Picture nomination.

And when he wasn’t nominated, Cooper says that he felt embarrassed and like he let everyone around him down. Not only that, but he also told Winfrey that he felt like a “loser” after the way people have been treating him since news of the snub.

Hopefully, the movie will still clean up in a number of other categories.