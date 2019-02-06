‘Playboy’ Playmate Lindsey Pelas Posts Cleavage-Filled, Revealing Snapshot On Instagram

If you’ve been following models on Instagram for any period of time, there’s a chance you’ve come across former Playboy Playmate Lindsey Pelas. The buxom bombshell has been attracting a rather large social media following, and if her most recent posts are anything to go by, Pelas shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Lindsey is no stranger to the world of modeling, having previously worked for GQ, Glamour, and Maxim, just to name a few. The Playboy model is well known for posting titillating content on the web, and her latest share is bound to get a few hearts racing and blood pressures rising.

Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, Pelas shared a sultry photo of herself, rocking a tight — and not to mention revealing — one-piece outfit.

It’s hard to say exactly where this picture was taken, as the background and other details offer little in the way of clues. At first glance, it’s highly likely that this particular photo was taken as part of a professional photo shoot, as evidenced by the light blue backdrop that Pelas is casting a shadow upon.

Just a few days ago — as previously reported by the Inquisitr — the blonde bombshell posted a photo from Cabo, Mexico, going by the pic’s geotag. That being said, it’s hard to say whether Pelas is still in Mexico, or whether that geotag is accurate in the first place.

In this newest share, Pelas can be seen posing on a wooden and metal stool. Sitting with her legs spread apart, the buxom blonde has her head cocked to the side, with one arm wrapped around the front, with the other supporting her head. This pose lends the model an innocent and flirtatious look, one which should come as no surprise for those who are familiar with Pelas’ previous Instagram posts.

In terms of her outfit, Lindsey is rocking a rather tight one-piece, which hugs all her curves in all the right places. While her arm obscures it slightly, the photo offers up a view of Lindsey’s cleavage, as well as a few other more private areas.

Speaking to Cliche Magazine last year, Lindsey detailed her experience modeling for Maxim, GQ, and Playboy.

“It’s been cool getting the chance to appear in these publications. It feels normal shooting them, but when you hold the magazines in your hand it’s a really cool feeling. The most transformational moment during my career was very early. One day I picked up my phone and quit my bartending job and decided I was going to figure out how to make this a career. I’m glad I made that choice to be fearless now,” Pelas explained.