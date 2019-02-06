MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Meets With Big-Time Brass Of San Francisco Giants

The biggest MLB free agent in a long time just had another team enter the mix.

The Major League Baseball season has been over for months — and now, we’re closer to opening day of 2019 than the ending of the 2018 season.

Even knowing that, Bryce Harper is without a place to call home as the MLB free agent appears to continue to weigh his options. A number of teams have been mentioned in speculation and in rumors, but that’s not stopping others from joining in on things. Now, it’s the San Francisco Giants’ turn.

In 2014, the Giants won the World Series by defeating the Kansas City Royals in seven games. Since that time, they have watched a steady decline in talent — and their win total — with the last two seasons bringing forth just 64 (2017) and 73 (2018) victories.

San Francisco needs something to jump-start their organization once again, and Bryce Harper could very well be it.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the San Francisco Giants have emerged out of nowhere to make a late play for the former Washington Nationals star. Harper has met with the San Diego Padres — a National League West rival of the Giants — and there have been many other teams in play for him.

With less than two months until the 2019 opening day of the Major League Baseball season, a lot of teams are making late plays to sign Harper.

Bryce Harper reportedly had a recent meeting with the Giants https://t.co/4GU5CxyoSM pic.twitter.com/27YZELQ2Re — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2019

As of this time, the extent of the interest between the two parties isn’t really known, but the Giants do appear to be quite serious. Harper hasn’t signed anything with San Francisco yet, but the team wanted him to know that they wanted him there — and that’s why they sent out the top brass.

Per source, Giants met with Bryce Harper this week. It's believed meeting included Larry Baer, Farhan Zaidi and Bruce Bochy. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 6, 2019

Bryce Harper is one of the biggest MLB free agents in the sport’s history, and while he wouldn’t make a whole team, he would certainly make any club better. The Giants know that they need to do something — as their last four seasons have been quite mediocre, and not much has been done to improve the team.

Having Harper meet with head coach Bruce Bochy — as well as Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi and CEO Larry Baer — is huge. This gesture is likely to show Harper that they want him on their roster for 2019 — and perhaps for years to come.

Just because it’s late in the offseason doesn’t mean that the Giants met with Harper just to show a slight interest.

The #SFGiants recently met with Bryce Harper. Extent of interest on team’s part not known, but they did try hard for Stanton last winter. Multiple new teams emerged in last week or two. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2019

The San Francisco Giants are not in much of a position to compete for a pennant in 2019, but the meeting with Bryce Harper shows that they are making a big effort. Right now, their roster is filled with a number of contracts that haven’t quite worked out. A player like Harper could be a major game-changer.