Jen Harley Slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro For Cancelling Valentine’s Plans To Appear On A Dating Show

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, have been watching the troubled couple’s social media accounts for signs of happy news amidst the heavy drama that’s enveloped the couple for months. If their followers were looking for their romance to blossom once again during the Valentine’s season — they’re out of luck.

As Us Weekly reported, Harley took to her Instagram account to pen a scathing public letter to the father of her 10-month old daughter, Ariana Sky — saying that Ortiz-Magro is ditching Harley on Valentine’s Day to appear on a dating show.

“I’m Sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father person etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day so you can appear on a dating show Bc you Need the money that bad over your family … your [sic] a joke. How did you better anything??” Harley said in a now deleted Instagram Story, as Us Weekly shared.

She went on to call out Ortiz-Magro for continuing to put their family in the same position over and over, claiming that by repeating his old ways, he puts undue stress on their relationship.

The couple has been shrouded in drama since they began dating, but they’ve really brought the heat in the last few months. On New Year’s Day, Ortiz-Magro filed charges against his then-girlfriend for allegedly hurling an ashtray at his face during an outing to a Las Vegas strip club. The JSFV star showed the scratches and bruises that covered his face on his social media accounts, also exhibiting a swollen nose from the incident.

“It’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together. They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite,” a source close to the couple confessed to Us Weekly.

Harley added to her Instagram Story, saying that if any friends wanted to join her in making plans for the usually romantic day — to reach out to her. She also revealed that she spent last Valentine’s Day alone, and that she wants to do something really special this year.

No word on what show Ortiz-Magro has signed up to appear on, but his former roommates Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio have a dating reality show in the works. It could be that the three New Jersey natives could be linking up on February 14 to help each other find dates, despite what it may do to Ortiz-Magro’s current relationship.