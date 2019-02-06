Jasmine Tookes Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Skimpy Black Lingerie On Instagram

After a weekend full of exciting birthday festivities, Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes let her huge social media following know she was back to work today with a sexy new photo that was sure to get people hot under their collars.

In her raunchy new Instagram post, the 28-year-old beauty modeled a sexy pair of black lace panties that left little to the imagination. While the lingerie’s thong style already put her curvy booty on full display, its cutout design brought even more attention to her backside with a string outline feature the grazed her curves and wrapped high around her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Jasmine paired the skimpy bottoms with a cropped, fuzzy black sweater that gave way to her flat midsection and abs, which were slightly visible in a faint reflection on the dark glass wall behind her, and accessorized with a set of dainty hoop earrings and delicate gold rings to complete her risque look. The model was captured by the camera running her fingers through her dark brown hair that cascaded down her back in loose, messy waves and sported a glamorous makeup look for the sultry photo featuring a thick-winged eyeliner and dark, glossy lip.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty went wild for Jasmine’s steamy new snap, which at the time of this writing had already accrued nearly 55,000 likes in just an hour after going live on Instagram. Hundreds of her 3.4 million followers took to the comments section as well to compliment her sexy look.

“Irresistible,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“Jas, you’re so beautiful,” a third follower wrote under the photo.

Jasmine’s return to work comes after a long weekend in Miami, Florida, where she and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik celebrated their birthdays. Jasmine turned 28 on February 1, while Shanina will officially ring in her 28th year of life next week on February 11.

According to Page Six, the ladies were accompanied by a group of friends including singer Marc Anthony and fellow model Lais Ribeiro for the trip. The group spent Friday celebrating Jasmine’s birthday on the beach followed by a delicious dinner at Komodo and night out at Story nightclub, where a source said they “danced the night away behind the DJ booth.”

They switched gears on Saturday for an early celebration of Shanina’s special day aboard a luxurious yacht followed by a meal at the trendy Miami eatery Swan.