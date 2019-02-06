‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Stuns In Barely-There Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Robin Holzken is still pinching herself over her return for a second year with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. On Wednesday, the 21-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in an orange bikini — one that put her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Dutch beauty is featured in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit with an African-inspired motif on it. The top — consisting of two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and attach at the bottom — was also connected to a black and white patterned strap that winds around her back.

Her matching bottoms sit high on Holzken’s hips, helping to accentuate the model’s physique, particularly her small waist and toned abs. She is posing with one of her legs propped in front of the other, highlighting her perky derriere and slim legs. Holzken is wearing her hair down, swept to the side in loose waves that fall onto her back.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Holzken jetted off to the Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, a luxury enclave in the heart of the Naboisho Conservancy — one bordering the Maasai Mara Reserve in Kenya — to shoot this year’s spread. The gorgeous vegetation of the African country can be seen in the background of the photo, with Holzken posing on a rock with a river flowing behind her.

In the caption, the model reflected upon her second year spent with the Sports Illustrated family, noting that there are no words to describe the feeling. The post, which Holzken shared with her 331,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and more than 115 comments in very short order.

Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate the model on her accomplishment — and to point out how beautiful she is — by writing messages to her.

“I knew you would be babe you’re incredible,” a fellow swimsuit model wrote.

“You look amazing!!!!” an Instagram user chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated noted, Holzken became an instant fan favorite during her swimsuit debut on Harbour Island, one where she was revealed to the public via Facebook Live. The young model began modeling when she was just 16 years old, and has worked her way onto the pages of major magazines and major fashion campaigns — such as Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.

“I really like to be in front of the camera. I get to be a different person every time, because I’m always given new characters. I love traveling, meeting new people, getting to know new people. That’s my favorite part,” she said in a separate Sports Illustrated report.