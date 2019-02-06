‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Breaks Down

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 7 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will break down into the arms of his wife, Hope (Annika Noelle). Although he has tried to be a supportive spouse, Liam has also lost a child and it appears as if he has reached his breaking point.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will pay a visit to the newest member of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) family. The couple will also make an interesting observation after meeting Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas), per She Knows Soaps.

Liam Spencer Breaks Down on Bold and the Beautiful

It appears as if the stoic Liam can no longer hold back the tears. After being there for Hope as she mourned the loss of their daughter, Liam will realize that he also needs the chance to grieve properly. Even though Bold and the Beautiful viewers have seen Liam absolutely heartbroken, it appears as if Liam was not entirely honest with himself.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will make a confession to his wife. For the first time he will admit that he feels guilty about Beth’s death. He keeps thinking that if he had maybe been with Hope during the birth that there might have been a chance that Beth could have made it.

However, Hope had been alone on the island and he had been attending to Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) health issues. Liam wishes that he could have made different choices if it meant that his youngest daughter could have survived the birth.

Wyatt & Sally’s Observation

Wyatt and Sally will pop in to make Phoebe’s acquaintance. The lovebirds want to meet Steffy’s youngest daughter whom she has just adopted. They have been very good with Kelly in the past and could be looking forward to spoiling another little girl.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt and Sally immediately notice the striking resemblance between Kelly and Phoebe. They cannot help but notice that Kelly and Phoebe really seem as if they could be sisters.

Of course, Steffy has been saying that they were meant to be sisters right from the start. Little does she know that her daughters are in fact biological sisters and that it’s only a matter of time before Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) starts piecing the puzzle together.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, updates, and casting news.