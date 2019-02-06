WWE News: The Undertaker Removes All Mentions Of ‘WWE’ From His Social Media, Open For Bookings

One of the greatest WWE legends ever is doing some social media work.

WrestleMania 35 is now less than two months away, and the card is starting to take shape after the winners of the Royal Rumble were determined. As the weeks go on, more and more matches will be added to the card — but it appears as if one legend will not be on it. Having not been seen since Crown Jewel in November, The Undertaker may not be at the big event, and he’s actually removed all WWE references from his social media accounts.

Not only has he removed all references to WWE from his social media presence, but he’s also revealed that he’s available for bookings.

It’s really kind of a weird situation, as everyone has known that The Undertaker’s career was winding down — and nearing its end. With his age, and dealing with numerous injuries in recent years, Taker has wrestled a grand total of six matches since defeating Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32 in April of 2016.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there has been speculation that The Undertaker will not be in a match at WrestleMania 35 this year. If that happens, it will be the first time in 19 years that The Undertaker hasn’t had a match at the big event.

Now, WrestlingNews.co has pointed out that Taker has taken down any mention of WWE from his official social media profiles on Twitter and Instagram. Not only that, Taker has also added a link so that people can contact him for bookings.

It’s not yet known if The Undertaker is completely done with wrestling — or if he’s officially wrestled his last match. It’s not known if he’s done working with WWE entirely, even if he never steps in the ring again for another match.

A good point is raised that “The Undertaker” trademark is the property of WWE — and the fact that he’s still using the name means that there is still some connection. He’s not been seen on WWE television, though, since Crown Jewel in November. There has also been no mention of him on WWE programming.

It certainly appears as if there is not going to be a match for him at WrestleMania this year. If WWE was planning on having one, the build-up would have already started — so far, there has been no build.

While it is possible that WWE could induct The Undertaker into the 2019 class for the Hall of Fame, that’s all been speculation up to this point. For now, all fans can go on is what they see — and it’s clear as day that the social media accounts of “The Deadman” say nothing about WWE.

It will be interesting to see how things go in the next couple of months as WrestleMania 35 draws near.