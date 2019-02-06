Ariana Grande Doesn’t Care About Pete Davidson’s Fling With Kate Beckinsale, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Ariana Grande allegedly doesn’t care that her former fiance, Pete Davidson, is now reportedly dating actress Kate Beckinsale.

According to Us Weekly, Ariana Grande is over Pete Davidson, whom she broke off her engagement to last fall. The singer and the Saturday Night Live star previously made headlines after they got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. However, the relationship didn’t even last a year. Pete is now supposedly dating actress Kate Beckinsale.

Sources tell the outlet that Grande couldn’t care less about Davidson’s love life and that her main focus continues to be her career, as she has a brand new album that is set to drop this weekend.

Pete and Kate first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together, allegedly getting flirty, during a Golden Globes after-party.

“She was following him around a bit and waiting for him. People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else. It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him,” an insider told the magazine at the time.

Days later, they were seen together again, this time holding hands as they left Largo Bar in L.A. However, all of the attention that the pair are now getting isn’t getting Grande down.

“Ariana isn’t bothered at all. The focus is entirely on the album coming out on Friday and can’t wait for fans to hear,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, some people are confused about the quality of women that Pete Davidson seems to be landing. Real Housewives of New York City star, Bethenny Frankel, was one of them.

“So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented Ariana Grande and is now dating the beyond stunning Kate Beckinsale? So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?” the reality star tweeted on February 3 after seeing photos of Pete and Kate together.

Ariana and Pete have seemingly had no contact following their split back in October. However, after Davidson made some disturbing suicidal comments via social media in December, the singer raced to the SNL studios in order to be there for her former fiance if he wanted to talk, which he allegedly did not.

Us Weekly reported at the time that Pete refused to see Ariana after she arrived at the 30 Rock studio. The singer allegedly waited around for a while but did not see the comedian before she left the building.

Fans can hear Ariana Grande’s new music this Friday and watch Pete Davidson during SNL, which airs this weekend on NBC.