Donald Trump Jr. Slams Migrants While Saying His Family Has ‘Incredible Immigrant Story’

U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night took a very dim view of immigrants that are trying to enter the United States and those already living in the country. Donald Trump Jr. has come forward in support of his father, but bizarrely also talked about the success of his own family off the back of their immigration from various other countries to the U.S.

According to the Independent, Trump Jr. was speaking to Fox News after his father’s speech when he described his family as being the product of an “incredible immigrant story.”

At the same time, he wanted to draw a distinction between the apparent success of his own family and those he deems lesser.

“My mom is an immigrant. My father’s mom is an immigrant, we’ve lived an incredible immigrant story — and a success story — in this country,” Trump Jr. said on Wednesday morning. “That said, we can’t just haphazardly let everyone come in, let everyone come into a system that they’re likely to never pay into, where they’re going to destroy our school systems, which are already so overburdened.”

He was particularly incensed by the supposed burden immigrants place on the education system and the healthcare system in the U.S.

Amazing speech by an amazing man. @realDonaldTrump making us all even more proud to be Americans this evening. pic.twitter.com/JQokEB30XS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

Trump Jr. argued that his father is in no way against immigration into the U.S., but rather wants there to be more rigorous measures in place to filter out the people who won’t be contributing to the economy of the country.

“We have to help our own people first,” he added. “Once we deal with all of those problems, then we can deal with the rest of the world.”

Throughout his State of the Union speech, the president continued to over-exaggerate immigrant violence in the U.S., steadfastly ignoring the fact that most of the major attacks committed in the past few years have been carried out by white men born in the country.

Trump also hammered on about his long-promised border wall, blaming Democrats for the fact that he has not yet been able to get the funding for it. The president is still negotiating with House Democrats for the proposed $5.7 billion funding he needs for the wall along the southern border, otherwise the government might be shut down again at the end of next week.

He further called compassion for illegal immigrants “cruel,” arguing that many Americans are “murdered by criminal illegal aliens.”