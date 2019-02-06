‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Jumpsuit

She returned to SUR for a photo shoot and fans are loving her outfit.

Kentucky-born Brittany Cartwright met her fiancé Jax Taylor at SUR Restaurant, owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. She recently returned to the establishment and snapped a glamorous shot of herself without leaving much to the imagination.

Sexy Unique Restaurant (SUR) is where the crazy waitstaff’s lives and bickering filled with extreme drama make for perfect fodder for Vanderpump’s self-titled reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. Bravo’s hit reality series about a group of sometimes servers and bartenders in Los Angeles has become quite the hit, as has the stars such as Cartwright.

She came on board as resident bad boy Taylor’s girlfriend and quickly became a waitress. Their spin-off show Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky followed them as they headed to her hometown to meet her fam.

In its seven seasons, the waitstaff has paired up, broken up, found new friends, torn up friendships and verbally battled it out in front of cameras. But Cartwright has always been the reigning Southern Belle sweetheart. She definitely has come a long way and Glamour revealed her first thoughts about the show.

“I think they all thought I was just a little girl wanting fame or following them around [at the beginning]. I understand. I know what it’s like to have somebody new come around—you don’t know if you can trust them at first.,” she confessed.

She admits she isn’t big on drama, which probably helped her fit in with the cast after Vanderpump hired her. She refuses to take sides and instead wants everyone to get along. But there are haters of course who claim she’s had plastic surgery done on her face or wears too much makeup. She did undergo a reconstructive surgery that was filmed for the show. Her 25-pound weight loss probably was the most startling to her fans.

“If you’re a true fan of Vanderpump Rules, go back to the first episode when I started. Look at how skinny I was! I gained weight on the show, then lost weight again,” she said.

She showed off that svelte figure in the Instagram photo she posted. She poses in front of the wall of mirrors, one hand positioned on her hip and the other holding her phone as she grins in the direction of the mirrors. Her hair is partially pulled back revealed sparkly dangling earrings. Her formfitting white jumpsuit sits off the shoulder and vees low, revealing an eyeful of her frontal assets.

The room is set for dining with gorgeous tablewear. Colored pillows in hues of burgundy, fuchsia and tan line the wall seating. Cartwright shared that it was the setting for a People photo shoot.

“The Pink Room – has always been my favorite room to serve in. Closest to the bar and right by the kitchen lol,” she wrote for her post.

Fans adored her outfit and complimented her in the thread accompanying her Instagram post.

“You’re so pretty and elegant!” Christine Hiltgen wrote.

Another Instagram follower reiterated why Cartwright has been such a hit on Vanderpump Rules.

“You are one of the many reasons I watch the show. You are gorgeous!!! So happy for you and how far you have come. You are 100% real and we love it!!” posted Instagram user @greeneyesmb.