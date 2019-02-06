Joshua Trump Fell Asleep During State Of The Union Address

While it’s easy to get swept up in President Donald Trump’s antics, policy decisions, and sometimes bizarre tweets, it has become all too easy to ignore the work done by the first lady of the United States.

Melania Trump is often overshadowed by her husband, but that doesn’t devalue the work she is doing. Aside from her visits to immigrant detention centers — amid the media storm focusing on the separation of immigrant children and their parents — Melania is best known for her “Be Best” public awareness campaign, which focuses on advocating against drug use, bullying, and cyberbullying.

As a result of her initiative, Melania has personally met victims of bullying and substance abuse, and it seems she took it upon herself to highlight the struggles of one young child. Unfortunately, this seems to have had some unintended side effects.

As reported earlier today by TMZ, one of Melania Trump’s guests — who was invited to last night’s State of the Union address — fell asleep during the proceedings.

Joshua Trump — who is not related to Melania, her husband, or any other member of the Trump family — decided to capitalize on the president’s lengthy speech by making a deposit into the sleep bank, so to say.

Joshua Trump Lulled to Sleep by President Trump's SOTU Address https://t.co/h0iat7nXma — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joshua, 11, was invited to President Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address by his wife, Melania. Joshua resides in Wilmington, Delaware. As a sixth grader, Joshua often found himself being bullied by his fellow classmates solely because he happens to share a last name with the president.

First lady Melania Trump decided to invite Joshua to the State of the Union in an effort to call attention to bullying that happens across America.

As the Washington Times reported, young Joshua has been a frequent target of harassment and bullying, which in turn, has affected his self-esteem and emotional state.

“They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid,” his mother, Megan Trump, explained. “He said he hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time, and he doesn’t want to live feeling like that anymore, and as a parent that’s scary.”

As a result of the frequent tormenting, Joshua started to use his father’s last name — Berto — in lieu of his mother’s.

Although photos did capture Joshua napping during the president’s address, it is not known how long his nap lasted. Joshua was seated two seats away from Melania.