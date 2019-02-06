Stella Maxwell Sizzles In Sexy Pink Lingerie For Latest Instagram Snap

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and newly-single Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell is looking for someone to spend it with. The model recently took to her Instagram account to ask her followers to be her Valentine with a steamy new photo that was sure to send hearts racing.

In the sexy post shared on Wednesday, February 6, the 28-year-old stunner rocked a skimpy pink Victoria’s Secret lingerie set that left little to the imagination as she lounged across a bright yellow chair, flaunting her flawless figure in the barely-there ensemble. Stella wore a slinky halter top bra that almost resembled an inverted heart and featured small ruffles along the sleeve, which she matched with a cheeky pair of banded panties that put her curvy booty and toned legs on display for her 4.4 million followers on the social media platform.

The blonde bombshell wore her platinum hair down in loose waves, which were messily strewn behind her shoulder, and sported a full face of makeup featuring a bold, black eyeliner and light pink lip to match her risque outfit. Stella added a few accessories to the look, including a set of delicate rings that adorned her bright red, freshly manicured fingers.

Fans of the Belgian beauty went wild for her most recent raunchy snap, which had accrued nearly 20,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comment section as well to compliment Stella’s jaw-dropping look, calling her “stunning” and “gorgeous.”

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” one follower commented, followed by a slew of heart and starry-eyed emojis.

Stella’s most recent social media snap is a sharp contrast to the one she shared before it, in which the model rocked a more casual look by covering up her incredible figure in a purple and blue tie-dye sweatsuit.

Stella frequently takes to social media to flaunt her insanely toned body, which is a result of a variety of exercises, though she recently revealed to Elle that one of her go-to workouts is yoga.

“Yoga’s a really good workout for anyone, so I always encourage anyone to try it,” she told the publication. “The level of toughness can vary. But, you are very much in control of that.”

“I find it just a very enjoyable hour of life, rather than like something that’s hard like a workout,” she added.

Along with yoga, Stella also recently began kickboxing, an activity she described as “really fun.”

“Once you start getting into the routine, it’s very multidimensional; you use muscles in all directions in your body,” she said of the workout.