Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Slams Hawaii Radio Station For Bullying Her For Having Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has been struggling with the recurrence of her throat cancer since last year when doctors found the disease had returned and spread — leading Chapman to undergo chemotherapy and alternative treatments to save her life. Now, Chapman is clapping back at a Hawaii-based radio station, Power 104.3, who Chapman says has been continuously making fun of and harassing the famous bounty hunting couple as well as slamming Beth, in particular, amidst her heartbreaking health troubles.

Chapman took to Twitter to call out the station for bullying her, her husband, and their family on the airwaves. Sending out a series of tweets to her fans, Chapman asked her followers to call the station, boycott them, and report them to the FCC.

She started off by saying that she thinks it’s “gross” that the radio station makes fun of her and her cancer daily. She also revealed that she has been blocked by the station and its on-air personalities so that she can longer see what is being said about her online.

“When radio hosts go to far should they be held personally liable? Should they be able to bully a person to death?! I think the laws are pretty clear about invoking a person to anger or to depression,” Chapman tweeted.

Fans of Dog and Beth, who are excitedly awaiting the premiere of the Chapman’s newest show, Dog’s Most Wanted, quickly took action to Chapman’s call to arms and began tweeting the radio station and calling the number that the reality star provided to voice their concerns over the alleged bullying.

“They think it’s fun to slander our family make fun of cancer and try 2 smear us with a kid that’s not even ours or in this family they slander her everyday they need held accountable,” Chapman added.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Chapman has taken the reins in planning her own funeral since the return of her throat cancer, which was found during an emergency surgery to remove a blockage last year. Both Dog and Beth have been updating fans on their social media accounts and have tried to remain positive despite the grim diagnosis.

Recently, Beth took to her Instagram to share a selfie where she showed off her long, golden locks, and gave an update following her first chemotherapy treatment. She added the hashtags “cancer sucks,” and “stay humble pray,” before closing the post with “it’s only hair,” alluding to the heartbreaking side effect of chemo — hair loss.

Though the couple has been trying to keep a positive outlook on the matriarch’s health troubles, Dog told Us Weekly that he has struggled with the news, and revealed that he cries all the time, pleading with God to save his wife.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything,” the reality star said.