Anna Faris Is Not Wondering If Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Love Is Real, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Anna Faris and her ex-husband Chris Pratt both seem to be happy in their new relationships, but there are some tabloids which claim that there’s trouble behind that harmonious facade. One article claims that Faris is concerned about Pratt’s engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. The International Business Times quoted a story by Radar Online in which an alleged source says that the actress has doubts that the relationship is “real.”

“Honestly, Anna isn’t as happy for Chris and Katherine as people think,” the reported insider alleged.

The person goes on to claim that Faris thinks that Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s relationship developed too fast for it to be authentic.

“She is really put off by how quickly he fell in love with Katherine. This bothers her tremendously.”

But celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop has looked into the story and they have found that it is not true.

As they note, Faris has expressed happiness about her ex-husband’s new relationship on Instagram. She wrote a positive comment about them under one of Schwarzenegger’s posts and even added, “I love you guys.”

She also had glowing praise for the couple on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. In one episode, she was appreciative of Schwarzenegger and said that she loved the fact that she is in their son Jack’s life. According to Gossip Cop, she’s even said that she is glad that they found each other.

Faris also still has pictures of Pratt on her IG page, which is also an indication that their friendship is still strong despite the split.

Faris has also said that she’s committed to fostering a strong relationship with Pratt, even though they are no longer romantically involved.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child – that makes the rest of it worth it.”

That doesn’t sound like someone who would speak ill of her co-parent’s new relationship.

As we mentioned earlier, Faris has a new boyfriend and his name is Michael Barrett. Your Tango reports that both couples went out together on Halloween last year to take Jack trick-or-treating, so it seems like they are truly on good terms.

Despite the tabloid reports to the contrary, it looks like Faris and Pratt have joined a growing list of celebrity couples who are showing that they can maintain a united front despite divorce or permanent separation. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, do the same, as do Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.