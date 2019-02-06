Jennifer Lawrence & Fiance Cooke Maroney Had An ‘Instant Connection’ When They First Met, Source Says

It was love at first sight for actress Jennifer Lawrence and her new fiance, art director Cooke Maroney. A source close to the couple revealed on Tuesday that the two had an “instant connection” when they first began dating in June last year, and that they are a perfect match.

“When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Things couldn’t have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off.”

The source continued on to explain that both Lawrence and Maroney come from “close-knit” families in Kentucky and Vermont, respectively — and they left their hometowns to build successful careers. The couple loves to travel, but they also love nights alone together.

“Jennifer and Cooke’s romance is a bit like a fairy tale,” the source added. “They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight.”

The engagement, which was confirmed on Tuesday, happened because the couple felt it was the right time. Lawrence and Maroney have already met each other’s parents, and their families approve of the relationship.

A spokesperson for the actress announced her surprise engagement this week, but a photo began circulating soon after that showed Lawrence sporting a gold band with a massive diamond during a date night in January. It is believed by some that Lawrence and Maroney have been engaged for some time now, but decided to keep it quiet, according to the Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are reportedly engaged. Congrats to the happy couple! ????❤ pic.twitter.com/dZDPn0SFZv — Jennifer Lawrence (@JLdaily) February 6, 2019

The couple was spotted at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City, when rumors of the engagement started spreading on Monday. A different source noted that Lawrence looked happy as she flashed her diamond ring, chatting with her fiance. According to the source, they seemed to be celebrating something. The news was confirmed the next day.

Lawrence and Maroney have been on several outings together since they met last spring. The source stated that Maroney is a “great guy” with a great reputation — and that he loves to have fun. However, much like Lawrence, he is also very down to earth.

No wedding date has been announced yet, but according to the source, the couple would very much like to get married in New York.

“They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends,” the source explained.