Watch FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid El Clasico Livestream: Copa Del Rey Start Time, Preview, Semifinal 1st Leg

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the 35th Copa del Rey El Clasico match in the first leg of the Spanish Cup seminal round.

The 239th installment of Spain’s oldest and fiercest rivalry — certainly one of the fiercest sports rivalries in the world — that dates back to 1902 will come with even higher stakes than normal. FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal — the first of three El Clasico showdowns over the next four weeks, as the Associated Press notes. But while Barca is aiming for a fifth consecutive Spanish Cup championship, their rivals from Spain’s capital city have not won the Cup since 2014, which was also the last time the two teams faced each other in the domestic cup tournament. But the 35th Copa del Rey El Clasico match is ready to kick off and will live stream from Catalonia.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg El Clasico match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, February 6. The match will take place at the 99,300-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the livestream at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on February 7.

The two Spanish giants have dominated the Cup in recent years, with no other team winning the Copa del Rey since Atletico Madrid captured the trophy in 2013, according to the BBC. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been evenly matched over the years in the Copa, with each side winning 10 games to go with 14 draws.

But Barcelona faces some doubt heading into Wednesday’s El Clasico, with five-time Balon D’or winner Lionel Messi facing a game-time decision over whether he’ll play after he endured, as Inquisitr reported, a thigh injury in Barcelona’s draw against Valencia over the weekend. Messi also missed this season’s first El Clasico with a broken arm, but his team won anyway, by a dominating 5-1 score.

Lionel Messi remains in doubt for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey EL Clasico. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a livestream of the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Copa del Rey El Clasico match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is also a way for fans to watch the El Clasico first-leg showdown stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Los Blancos match livestream for free.

In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Barcelona-Real Madrid Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the El Clasico livestream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid El Clasico, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

An audio-only livestream of FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid may be heard around the world via Radio Barca.