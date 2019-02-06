Nick Cannon Slams Kylie Jenner With Plastic Surgery Jab On ‘Wendy Williams Show’

Nick Cannon has sparked an interesting debate with his recent remarks about Kylie Jenner. As the father of a daughter, Nick Cannon explained how he’d rather his daughter act like Danielle Bregoli – the seemingly out-of-control “cash me outside” teen most known for her appearance on The Dr. Phil Show – than the multi-millionaire cosmetic entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

According to Hollywood Life, on The Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon – who is currently the interim host of the show – played a clip of Danielle Bregoli’s new SnapChat series, Bringing Up Bhabie. The comedian/actor went on to share his opinion of the series and admitted that he wasn’t going to criticize Bregoli for her entrepreneurial efforts.

Nick Cannon began by saying how he’d rather his daughter go in Danielle’s direction instead of Kylie’s.

“While you guys may not agree with me, but I gotta keep it real. I’d rather my daughter go in this direction [be more like Danielle, 15] than go in the Kylie Jenner direction. That’s just me…this girl [Danielle] might have a bad mouth, she needs some guidance, she needs a whoopin’.”

Nick went on to explain why he’d prefer Danielle’s direction, pointing out Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgeries. By now, most fans know Kylie has allegedly undergone many surgeries to alter her physical appearance. Most noticeably, Kylie’s facial features, namely her lips, are the most distinctive changes she’s likely undergone.

“But, at the same age,” Nick added, “Kylie Jenner was getting plastic surgery…”

Nick also noted the similarities between Kylie, 21, and 15-year-old Danielle. However, Nick believes it’s bigger than fame and financial success.

According to Nick, he’d prefer his daughter be more like the “loudmouth” Danielle but admitted that how children evolve depends solely on how they’re taught “discipline and respect.”

“She got makeup line, [the other] got a makeup line….They’re both making money off of society’s exploitation of young girls and there are two different ways. But if I had to choose, I’d want my daughter to get on out there and be a loudmouth, and talk—then I can say…it’s about discipline and respect…but when it gets to that other world that I can’t control and because social media’s controlling everything.”

The latest news follows a string of reports and reactions to Nick Cannon stepping in as the host of The Wendy Williams Show. Due to ongoing complications of Grave’s disease, Wendy Williams recently opted to take a hiatus and step away from her show until further notice.