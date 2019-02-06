Kate Beckinsale, 45, Reportedly ‘Likes’ Being Older Than Rumored New Beau Pete Davidson

They’ve been spotted cozying up to each other in public a few times, which means Kate Beckinsale, 45, and rumored beau Pete Davidson, 25, are most likely an item, and it appears that the actress doesn’t mind being seen with someone 20 years her junior.

The actress reportedly enjoys the fact that Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance is a lot younger than her, according to Us Weekly. Kate herself boasts a youthful energy and has previously dated younger men.

“It’s no surprise she likes Pete. He makes her laugh and she likes the fact he’s younger than her,” a source said.

The two made headlines after they were pictured holding hands while leaving Pete’s comedy show in Los Angeles over the weekend, and insiders explained that it comes as no surprise to people who know Kate, as she lives a “fun-loving lifestyle” and “loves embracing her youthful side.” The source added that the British beauty usually loves to go out to trendy spots that are usually frequented by younger people, and that she is a keen dancer and often “the life of the party.”

Indeed, Kate appeared worry-free as she held hands with Pete after his gig while the two headed for their awaiting car. She was then spotted heading to his hotel later that night.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale spotted holding hands https://t.co/c6p2S3JScN pic.twitter.com/9I7JV7cN7t — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2019

The Saturday Night Live comedian and the Underworld star first sparked dating rumors when they were seen flirting during the InStyle Golden Globes after-party on January 6. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources claimed to have seen the famous duo sitting closely together on a couch outside in the smoking area, where they chatted for about an hour.

“She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on. Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him,” an insider said.

And now, it appears that the rumored couple are fine with being seen together in public, even if their relationship isn’t serious. It is also a sign that Pete finally moved on from his ex, pop star Ariana Grande, following a whirlwind relationship that started in May 2018 and culminated in a very short engagement before they called it quits in October. After that, the SNL star, who has always been open about his mental health struggles, went through a rough time in his life, at one point even posting a suicidal message on Instagram on a Saturday just before the show went on air. The move prompted the NYC police to go check on him, and producer Lorne Michaels demanded that he take a break from a show, to which he returned earlier this year.

But with support from his friends, including close pal Machine Gun Kelly, and possibly a little help from Beckinsale, Pete appears to be much happier these days.