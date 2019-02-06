Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Throwback With His Newborn Son’s Godfather, Bruce Bozzi

The Bravo host has been best friends with Bruce Bozzi for years, and is the godfather to his daughter, Ava.

Andy Cohen posted a sweet throwback Thursday — on a Wednesday. The 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host could be suffering from lack of sleep after the birth of his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate earlier this week. But Andy isn’t too tired to give fans an update on his new role as a dad, and he even shared a special photo that shows his close friendship with his son’s godfather.

On Wednesday, Cohen posted an Instagram photo of his best friend, Bruce Bozzi, welcoming his daughter Ava in 2007 — as well as an image of Andy welcoming his son, Benjamin, this week. Cohen captioned the mini-slideshow by noting it has been a TBT “11 years in the making.”

The first photo, taken in November of 2007, shows Cohen with Bozzi on the day of Ava’s birth. The second photo shows Bruce and Andy as Bruce’s godson, Benjamin, is born. In the caption, Cohen noted that he has had quite a journey with Bozzi — and expressed gratitude for how lucky he is. The Bravo star also included hashtags praising fatherhood, and told fans he’s “so out of it” that he thought it was a Thursday when he posted the throwback.

You can see Andy Cohen’s sweet photos with his friend Bruce Bozzi below.

Bozzi also took to Instagram to post a photo of Cohen holding baby Benjamin, captioning the pic with, “Welcome to the world Master Cohen! What a day we had waiting for you! You are a lucky boy & your daddy is one of kind! I love you. xo Uncle Bruce.”

Bruce Bozzi is married to Bryan Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s ex — and also father of actress Billie Lourd. Bozzi is also the co-owner of The Palm, one of the most famous restaurants in Beverly Hills, which was also the location of Cohen’s baby shower two weeks ago.

An insider previously told Hollywood Life that it made “perfect sense” to host the baby shower at Bozzi’s restaurant, because he is “one of Andy’s closest friends and the father of his goddaughter, Ava.” Cohen also spent several weeks at Bruce Bozzi’s Holmby Hills estate while he awaited the arrival of his newborn son.

The news that Bruce Bozzi will be the godfather of Andy Cohen’s son contradicts a previous report by Radar Online, one which had a source dishing that Cohen’s longtime pal Anderson Cooper had been offered the godfather title.

“Andy knows how much this means to him,” the source told Radar Online last month of Cohen’s CNN New Year’s Eve co-host. “The two of them are extremely close.”

Anderson Cooper hasn’t commented on the birth of Andy Cohen’s son on social media.