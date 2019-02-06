Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In Skintight Nude Shorts And Crop Top

The supermodel got pulses racing with her sultry style while promoting her Inamorata clothing line.

Emily Ratajkowski is heating things up on Instagram, as she continues to promote her new lingerie line Inamorata Body. The sexy supermodel proved once again that she’s her own best advertising, modeling a sultry look that left little to the imagination.

In the image, Ratajkowski is walking through a bodega holding a cup of coffee. Her shoulder-length brown hair hangs loosely around her face in a casual, natural look. She kept her makeup minimal, going for a basic bronzed look that showed off her natural beauty.

Ratajkowski once again proved why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the world, striking a pose that displayed every inch of her famous figure. The model slipped into a skintight nude spaghetti-strap crop top that hugged her enviable curves while showing off her taut and toned stomach. Ratajkowski paired the top with matching thigh-length workout shorts that clung to her lean, long legs.

Ratajkowski has been hard at work lately as she promotes her Inamorata Body collection. While the supermodel has already proven to be a successful businesswoman with the Inamorata swimsuit line (which she frequently models), she’s eager to branch out into lingerie. From the outpouring of support from her 21.6 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say this venture will prove a triumphant one.

The collection, which will be available on February 11, features a wide variety of lingerie looks — from traditional bras and undergarments to racy styles perfect for a romantic evening. And fans who checked out her Instagram Story got an even better look at the collection — much of it modeled by Ratajkowski herself.

In another image from the same photo shoot, Ratajkowski is seen wearing a red bra and panties paired with a pair of white sneakers as she has a quick snack. In yet another steamy shot, the model donned a black spaghetti-strap crop top and high-waisted thong underwear as she sat on a newspaper kiosk. The shot showed off her slender legs, as well as her extremely flat stomach.

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach,” Ratajkowsi said in an interview with Vogue. “I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York? Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee.”