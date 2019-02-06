Watch Hertha BSC Vs FC Bayern Munich Live Stream: DFB-Pokal Start Time, Preview, German Cup Round Of 16 Live

To reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup, 18-time champions Bayern Munich must get through dangerous Hertha BSC.

Bayern Munich have won the DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, a record 18 times.

If they hope to hoist the trophy for a 19th time, they will need to get past a dangerous opponent in the Berlin-based side Hertha BSC in a Round of 16 match for which Bayern was arguably lucky to qualify. Bayern barely squeaked past a fourth-division side, SV Rödinghausen, by a 2-1 score back in October, as Fansided reported. Now Bayern must defeat Hertha, the ninth-place Bundesliga club, for the first time in five meetings if they want to advance to the Cup quarterfinals. The match will live stream from Berlin.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Hertha BSC vs. FC Bayern Munich German Cup Round of 16 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 74,000-seat Olympiastadion Berlin in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, February 6.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the start time is 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can watch the DFB-Pokal match at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, China Standard Time, on February 7. In India, the game starts at 1:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday morning.

Bayern Manager Niko Kovac is also trying for an uncommon feat — winning the DFB-Pokal two years in a row as a manager, with two different teams. The 47-year-old — who served two stints as midfielder with Hertha — took Eintracht Frankfurt to the Cup title in 2017/2018. But in his first year at Bayern Munich, the 28-time German champions have struggled, and must rebound from a dispiriting 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, as Soccerway reported, on Saturday.

Bayern Munich Coach Niko Kovac is going for his second straight DFB-Pokal trophy with two different teams. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Hertha BSC vs. FC Bayern Munich German Cup Round of 16 showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices. The service is also available via set-top streaming boxes — such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will live stream the match, and for international viewers, Bayern TV will also carry the DFB-Pokal live stream.

Direct TV Sports Caribbean will stream the game throughout the Caribbean islands, while in China, PPTV Sport will carry a live stream of the Cup showdown. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of Hertha BSC vs. Bayern Munich, consult the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered for the Hertha vs. Bayern match, nor will there be one in India. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet.