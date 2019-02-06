Roger Mathews & Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Divorce Is Getting Uglier Than Ever As New Docs Released

The couple have both challenged each other's petitions regarding custody, and whether or not their prenup agreement will stand.

Newly released documents have revealed that the divorce of Roger Mathews and Jenni “JWoww” Farley may not be going as smoothly as the couple might have hoped. The documents, as Us Weekly reported, show that the duo has been challenging each other on important matters that will impact both of them financially, and will shake up the custody dynamic if either one of them get their way.

Mathews reportedly filed paperwork last week in response to documents Farley sent up to family court in January, paperwork that challenged her initial requests for child support and alimony. Now, Mathews, 43, has also asked for monthly financial support from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

Mathews has also petitioned for primary custody of the couple’s two children — Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 — as well. He’s also asked for a visitation schedule that would be worked out in the best interest of the children.

The petition that Mathews is challenging — one that Farley filed earlier in the year — requests that she remains the sole custodian of the children, but agreed to visitation for Mathews. She is also seeking alimony and child support from her ex.

The estranged couple has made headlines recently with their public spats on their social media accounts. Recently, as the Inquisitr previously reported, Farley ripped into her ex on her website, claiming that Mathews abused both her and her children for years.

“I will never allow someone to try all avenues to ruin the person I worked so hard to become… I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani. They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence,” Farley alleged.

The reality star also alleged that her estranged husband spit at her, prevented her from leaving the household during arguments, and threw her to the ground in a fit of rage.

Mathews clapped back at Farley on a now deleted blog, as Us Weekly shared, and said that his ex was the abuser. He quipped that she bragged to him multiple times about stabbing former flames — and that she had punched him in the face during an argument. He also pondered why — during their eight-year relationship — Farley never spoke up about the abuse, and why she chose to bring it up during their divorce.

Farley, 32, has not commented publicly on the recent development to the ongoing drama. Mathews’ rep told Us Weekly that the court will decide what’s best for the couple and their two young children.