Bryan Rogers Allegedly Offered To Help A Teen Girl Escape Her Abusive Parent – If She Would Film The Rape

'I don't exactly want to see your dad rape you either. But we need clear video evidence.'

A Wisconsin man is accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl who was allegedly being sexually abused by her adoptive father, by attempting to coerce her into filming herself being raped, WMTV (Madison) is reporting.

Bryan Rogers, 31, of Madison, allegedly met the unnamed teenager via an online video game, later identified by Buzzfeed News as Roblox, and also contacted her via Facebook and through an unnamed app that encrypts communication.

According to police, the two developed something of a friendship, and the 14-year-old Tennessee girl revealed to Rogers that her adoptive father, Randall Pruitt, was repeatedly raping her. She asked for Rogers’ help in getting out of the situation.

“I can’t stay here bryan I’m begging u plz.”

Rogers, however, allegedly took the girl’s situation as an excuse to exploit her, asking her for video of her being raped by her father. Rogers allegedly told the girl that the video would be used as “evidence” that he would take to police to help her.

“And I know you don’t want to do it but I don’t exactly want to see your dad rape you either. But we need clear video evidence… If you get that video I can get you out of there but without it you will just wind up back with your dad and I’ll be in trouble.”

The girl did, indeed, produce a video of herself being raped, allegedly by her father. The seven-minute video, which was blurry but definitely showed an adult man raping a teen girl, was allegedly found on one of Rogers’ devices. He also never followed through on his promise to send it to law enforcement, allegedly telling the girl that it was “too blurry.”

Rogers then allegedly went to Tennessee to pick up the girl. On the way back to Wisconsin, as he allegedly told investigators, he avoided tollways and gas stations with surveillance cameras.

Goolia / Shutterstock

The girls’ parents, meanwhile, reported her missing.

Using records from Rogers’ internet provider, investigators were able to read their conversations, and they concluded that the missing girl was with her. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, he allegedly told police that she wasn’t there. However, she was later found hiding in a basement room “scared, but doing OK,” according to police.

Rogers has been charged with knowingly persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, as well as transporting that depiction across state lines.

The girl’s father, Randall Pruitt, has been charged with rape.