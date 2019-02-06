‘This Is Us’ New Episodes Delayed For This Reason, This Is When The Show Will Finally Return

Fans have been waiting for new episodes of ABC’s This is Us for two weeks, holding their collective breath as the show continues to delve into the backstory of why Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) hid the existence of his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano/Griffin Dunne) from his own family for years, telling them he died in Vietnam.

When will the show return after its last cliffhanger episode where Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) found their presumed dead uncle and realized the truth about their father’s life he kept hidden from them?

According to Screen Rant, the show will return with a new episode February 12. The reason for the delay? The president’s State of the Union address.

Trump’s speech was initially scheduled to air on January 29, but due to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Trump’s agreement they would not air the speech during the partial government shutdown, it was then rescheduled for February 5. By the time that decision was made, the This is Us air schedule was pushed back yet another week.

During part one of “Songbird Road,” the big three were sent away by Nicky after he told him his story of what really happened to him in Vietnam. After leaving Nicky behind, the three returned to the trailer where their uncle was living and found him ready to commit suicide. Nicky lamented to his newfound family that he never got to tell his brother the truth about what happened during their shared experience in Vietnam.

Kevin did what Jack couldn't. Thanks for tweeting with us. Our story continues Tuesday, February 5. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/S133nNIvLn — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 23, 2019

Screen Rant explained that the upcoming part two episode of Nicky’s story titled “Songbird Road: Part Two” will air in one week. A teaser trailer shows the big three bringing their uncle back home with them and his encounter with his late brother Jack’s wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The website revealed that the show’s entire air schedule is now effectively pushed back.

“Every episode after next weeks This is Us episode will air a week later than scheduled, with the This is Us season 3 finale arriving on April 2 instead of March 26.”

"We have a story to tell and we want to do this the right way." @Dan_Fogelman says he where he wants the series AND has already shot parts of the final scenes! ???? #ThisIsUsFYC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) May 30, 2018

Refinery 29 published a story in May of 2018 where they reported that scenes from the series finale had already been shot. This reveal occurred during the show’s FYC (For Your Consideration) panel in 2018, where the show’s creator Dan Fogelman revealed, “I’ve already shot pieces of the final scene of the final episode.”

There has been no official word for when Season 4 of This is Us will return to NBC.